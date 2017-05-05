Police: Person shot to death on South Side

A person was shot to death Friday afternoon near a high school on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The victim, a male whose age was not immediately known, was shot multiple times in the head about 4:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Drexel, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

The shooting happened about block away from King College Prep.

It was the first fatal shooting in the city in over four and a half days, the last being a man was shot to death about 2:30 a.m. Monday in Gage Park.