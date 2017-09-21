Police: Person tried to abduct girl walking to school in Woodlawn

Police are looking for a person who tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl who was walking to school Wednesday morning in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

The girl was walking to school at 7:07 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Minerva when a white male wearing a ski mask approached her from behind, according to Chicago Police. The girl was able to get away while the suspect ran to a white panel van with no rear windows.

The incident happened less than a block away from the University of Chicago Charter School Woodlawn Campus at 6420 S. University Ave.

The suspect was described as a white male standing approximately 5-foot-4 and weighing about 175 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with a zipper, denim blue jeans and white Skechers shoes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.