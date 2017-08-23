Police: Person used mobile app to ask 7-year-old for lewd photos

Police are looking for information about an attempted internet solicitation of a 7-year-old child in west suburban Batavia.

Officers responded Friday to a report of the attempted solicitation, which took place on a mobile application, according to Batavia police. The suspect, who identified themself as a 9-year-old boy named “Jessy,” asked the child to take and send photos without a t-shirt on.

After the 7-year-old refused, the suspect continued to ask for photos, promising they’d be kept secret, police said. The child then alerted the advances to their parents, who reported the incident to police.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Detective Michelle Langston at (630) 454-2500.

Batavia police encouraged parents to speak with their children about the dangers of the internet and urged them to strictly monitor usage.