Police questioning person in fatal shooting of Aurora man

Police are questioning a 24-year-old man suspected of shooting another man to death Saturday morning in west suburban Aurora.

About 12:35 a.m., police arrived at a home in the 1100 block of Grove Street, where they found Rodolfo Rocha Jr., a 34-year-old Aurora resident, with several gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Aurora police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rocha was standing outside the home with a group of friends when two men walked up to them with handguns and opened fire, police said. Everyone ran from the scene except for Rocha.

A patrol officer saw the 24-year-old man, who matches the description of one of the suspects, walking in the 400 block of North Farnsworth, police said. He was taken into custody for questioning without incident.

A 21-year-old man walked into an Aurora hospital with multiple gunshot wounds while police were investigating the case, police said. The man was not cooperative, and police said the two shootings might be connected.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500. Tips can also be submitted using the “My Police Department” app, available on iTunes, the Android Market or the Amazon App Store.