Police recover guns from unlicensed party bus on Near North Side

Police recovered guns and drugs from an overcrowded, unlicensed party bus Friday night on the Near North Side.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers received information about weapons on a party bus carrying 41 passengers in the 1200 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.

Officers recovered three semi-automatic handguns with two extended magazines, narcotics and marijuana, police said.

Two 22-year-old men and a 24-year-old man on the bus were documented gang members, police said. They were taken into custody for parole violations and charged with misdemeanors.

Citations were also issued because the bus did not not have a valid license and was carrying and excessive amount of passengers, police said. It was unclear if the citations were issued to the operator of the bus or to a company that owns the bus.