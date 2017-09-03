Recovered stolen car stolen again from police station parking lot

Police recovered a stolen car early Thursday, only for it to be stolen again from the Harrison District police station parking lot on the West Side.

About 12:30 a.m., Harrison District officers recovered the black 2014 Dodge Challenger, which had been stolen from the 4100 block of West Adams, according to Chicago Police.

The officers took the stolen vehicle to the police station parking lot in the 3100 block of West Harrison so they could complete paperwork, but the car was eventually stolen again, police said.

No suspect description was available early Thursday. No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.