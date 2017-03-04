Police release photos of car involved in fatal West Elsdon crash

Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a fatal car crash last month in the West Elsdon neighborhood. | Chicago Police

Police released surveillance photos late Sunday of a vehicle that was involved in a fatal crash last month in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:45 a.m. on March 9, someone in the vehicle flashed gang signs and got into an argument with people in another vehicle at the Citgo gas station at 2803 W. 59th St., before giving chase, according to Chicago Police.

The vehicle being chased then crashed into two parked vehicles in the 4400 block of West 59th Street leaving one man injured and another dead, police said. Following the crash, the other vehicle sped away west on 59th.

The passenger, 21-year-old Tyshawn Pickett, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 5:07 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. An autopsy last month found he died of multiple blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said at the time.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.