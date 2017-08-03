Police release photos of suspect in three Dunning robberies

Surveillance photo of the suspect in three robberies in the Northwest Side Dunning neighborhood. | Chicago Police

Police released surveillance photos Wednesday of a suspect in three recent robberies in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man approaches victims from behind and forcibly takes their property, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

The robberies happened:

at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 3300 block of North Harlem;

at 9 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 7700 block of West Belmont; and

at 2:15 p.m. March 7 in the 3200 block of North Harlem.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, about 170 pounds, police said. He has been seen wearing a gray hooded jacket with a zipper, blue t-shirt, jeans and dark knit hat.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.