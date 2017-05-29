Police release sketch of suspect in South Side sexual assault, robbery

Police released a sketch Sunday morning of the suspect who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman at knifepoint on April 24 in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. | Chicago Police

Police have released a sketch of the suspect who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman at gunpoint last month in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old woman was walking east on 79th Street between Michigan and Wabash about 4:30 a.m. on April 24 when a man approached her from behind and forced her into an alley, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The man pulled out a knife and dragged her to the 7800 block of South Michigan, where he sexually assaulted and robbed her, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old, 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and about 130 pounds with brown eyes and a medium brown complexion, police said. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.