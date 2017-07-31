Police release surveillance video of home burglary in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a home last week in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Officers responded about 12:01 p.m. on July 23 to a report of a home burglary in the 300 block of North William Street, according to Mount Prospect police.

When officers arrived they spoke with a girl who was home during the burglary, police said. The girl said she heard knocking at the front door just before noon, but was upstairs and didn’t answer. She looked down the stairs and spotted a male looking into the window of the front door.

After the man knocked several times, the girl saw him force open the front door, police said. She ran into a bedroom and locked the door. The suspect then walked up the stairs and tried to open the door to the bedroom in which the girl was hiding.

She began screaming and the man ran out of the house through the front door, police said. He ran away northbound.

A security camera in the home captured surveillance video of the crime, police said. The suspect is described as a white man, thought to be between 55 and 65 years old, with white hair, wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a black t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Department’s Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect by calling (847) 590-7867 or texting MPPD and your tip to 274637. Tips made through Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect that lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.