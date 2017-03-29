Woman strikes Capitol Police cruiser, taken into custody

Police say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol and was taken into custody. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — A woman struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser with a vehicle near the Capitol on Wednesday morning and was taken into custody, police said.

The incident occurred near the Botanic Gardens. A District of Columbia police spokeswoman, Margarita Mikhaylova, says it’s possible that an officer fired shots.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. D.C. fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan says ambulances were sent to the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.

Earlier, a witness said a car was stopped at a checkpoint and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop. The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.

The incident prompted a large police response. Streets near the Capitol were closed.