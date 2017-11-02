Police: Road rage might have led to fatal Lake Shore Drive crash

Chicago Police are investigating whether road rage led to a Lake Shore Drive crash that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured early Saturday on the South Side.

Witnesses saw a small red Honda take off after a vehicle slammed into a pole about 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the drive near Oakwood Boulevard, police said.

The 24-year-old woman at the wheel was dead at the scene, police said. A 27-year-old man in the vehicle was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Police did not release more details, but said the crash “was possibly road rage-related.” CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is handling the case.