Police: Robber using app to target victims in Chicago Lawn

A robber is using an app to target his victims in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man places an ad in a sales app offering items for sale, and when the victims arrive, he robs them of their personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened at 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 6500 block of South Richmond and at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the 6600 block of South Richmond, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man between 18 and 25 years old, 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and 150 to 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.