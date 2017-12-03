Police: Robbers luring victims to Brainerd on dating site

Robbers are targeting victims on a social media dating site and luring them to the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

In Feb. 27 and March 9 incidents, males using the site “MeetMe” arranged to meet a woman for a date between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. near the 9100 block of South Ada and the 9300 block of South Laflin, police said. When the victims arrived, they were met by two or three males armed with handguns, who demanded the victim’s property.

The suspects were described as African-American males, thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot-3, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.