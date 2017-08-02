Police: Robbers luring victims to Englewood on social media

Robbers are targeting victims on social media and luring them to the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects meet their victims on social media, convince them to buy items, then pull a firearm and rob the victim when they arrive, according to a community alert from Area South detectives.

Robberies happened about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 6500 block of South Peoria; and about 10 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 6700 block of South Green.

The suspect in the Peoria robbery was described as a black man 20-25 with short dreadlocks, police said. The suspect in the Green robbery was described as a black male accompanied by a black female.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8273.