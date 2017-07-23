Police: Robbers targeting bicyclists on The 606

Police are warning Logan Square residents that two people have been robbing bicyclists on The 606 trail on the Northwest Side throughout July.

The two males have been knocking people off their bikes and demanding their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

In the first two robberies, which happened about 1:15 a.m. July 2 in the 3500 block of West Bloomingdale and about 5:30 p.m. July 22 in the 3300 block of West Bloomingdale, the victims suffered injuries from falling off their bicycles, police said.

The suspects were armed with a small, black handgun and beat the victim in the most recent attack, which happened about 4:30 a.m. July 23 in the 1800 block of North Ridgeway, police said.

One of the attackers was described as a black male wearing a black do-rag, brown long-sleeved shirt and black shorts, police said. The second was described as a black male with short hair wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the attacks should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.