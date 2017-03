Police: Robbers targeting Burnside residents

Chicago Police are cautioning Burnside residents after a pair of armed robberies on the same block in the South Side neighborhood last month.

Two black males about 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds brandished guns and knives while demanding victims’ things on Feb.21 in the 9400 block of South King Drive, first at 3:45 a.m. and again at 8:15 p.m., according to a community alert from 6th District police.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.