Police: Robbers targeting businesses in Pilsen

Police are warning residents about a pair of recent robberies at businesses in the South Side Pilsen neighborhood.

In both incidents, two males entered businesses, battered victims and stole property by force, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 5:50 p.m. April 27 in the 1800 block of South Halsted, while the second incident happened at 7:57 p.m. May 1 in the 1700 block of South Halsted, police said.

The robbers are described as two black males between the ages of 14 and 22, standing about 5-foot-5, police said. One suspect was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and the other was described as wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.