Police: Robbers targeting females in Edgewater

Police are warning residents about two recent robberies in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

In both incidents, one or two suspects approached lone female victims, pushed them to the ground, then stole property the females were holding in their hands at the time, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened about 3:20 p.m. May 6 in the 1000 block of West Foster, while the other robbery happened about 9:30 p.m. April 24 in the 5500 block of North Kenmore, police said.

The suspects were described as one or two black males, between 15 and 21 years old, standing about 5-foot-5, weighing between 120 and 130 pounds and wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies has been asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.