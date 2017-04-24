Police: Robbers target customers at Humboldt Park auto shops

Police are warning West Side residents of robbers who are targeting victims at auto body and tire shops in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The suspects approach the victims in small auto body or tire shops, and convince them to go to another location, where they rob the victims at gunpoint, according to the community alert from Area North detectives.

The robberies happened:

at 2:30 p.m. March 28 in the 3600 block of West Grand;

at 3:30 p.m. April 1 in the 900 block of North Keystone;

at 1:30 p.m. April 12 in the 4200 block of West Hirsch; and

at 3:30 p.m. April 21 in the 700 block of North Avers.

In the Keystone robbery, the victim’s vehicle was taken.

One of the suspects was described as a black man between 35 and 45, about 6-foot and 275 pounds with short hair, police said. A second suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30, about 5-foot-6 and 165 pounds. During the Keystone robbery, a third suspect was described as a bald black man who was about 40.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.