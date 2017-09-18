Police: Robbers targeting Marquette Park residents

Police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Two suspects, both described as black men between 18 and 23 years old, walked up to people and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

One man stood between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-9 and weighed about 130 pounds, while the other was about 5-foot-9 and weighed about 140 pounds, police said.

The robberies happened:

about 10 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 7000 block of S. Artesian Avenue;

about 5:55 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 2500 block of W. Marquette Avenue; and

about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 6600 block of S. Mozart Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.