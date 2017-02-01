Police search for driver who fled South Side traffic stop, crash

Two people were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon after the driver of a vehicle sped away from a traffic stop in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers on patrol stopped the vehicle about 3:05 p.m. in the 3900 block of South King Drive after seeing it commit a traffic violation, according to Chicago Police. When the officers got out of their vehicle to approach, the vehicle sped away.

The vehicle then clipped another vehicle and knocked down a street light before crashing into two parked cars, police said. The driver of the vehicle ran away and two people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

As of early Monday, the driver remained at large, police said. Additional information on the incident was not immediately available as Area Central detectives investigate.