Police search for man who shot cab driver in Aurora

A man shot a cab driver during an attempted robbery early Tuesday in west suburban Aurora.

The 49-year-old victim was found in his taxi at 12:11 a.m. in the 400 block of Grant Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Aurora city spokesman Dan Ferrelli. He had picked up a fare minutes earlier at a gas station at North and Broadway.

When the driver dropped the man off at his requested location on Grant, the suspect demanded money and then shot the driver in the chest before running away, Ferrelli said. He did not get away with any money or valuables.

At some point during the robbery attempt, the driver accelerated and crashed into a nearby parked SUV, Ferrelli said. No one was inside the parked vehicle.

The driver was taken to an Aurora hospital, Ferrelli said. The gunshot wound is not thought to be life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black man in his 20s, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, average build with a mustache and possibly a goatee, Ferrelli said. He was wearing a white winter cap, blue hooded sweatshirt, black puffy jacket and gray jogging pants with a white stripe.

Anyone with information should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500, or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Callers to Crime Stoppers qualify for a reward of up to $5,000. Tips can also be submitted through the Aurora Police Department’s app.