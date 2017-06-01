Police search for suspect in park burglaries on NW Side

Surveillance images of a person suspected in several burglaries in December. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a man who committed several burglaries in December in the Dunning and Schorsch Village neighborhoods on the Southwest Side.

The thefts took place at several Chicago parks, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first incident happened at 12:44 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 6900 block of West Addison, police said. Another occurred in the same block between 8:20-8:30 p.m. Dec. 30. The third theft took place at 1:48 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 3300 lock of North New England.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.