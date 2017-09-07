Police search for suspect in Rolling Meadows sexual assault

Sketch of the suspect wanted for a home invasion and sexual assault on July 1 in Rolling Meadows. | Rolling Meadows police

Police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault that happened earlier this month in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

During the early morning hours of July 1, the suspect knocked on the front door of a home in the area of West Algonquin Road and Algonquin Parkway, according to an alert from Rolling Meadows police. When the door was answered, he forced himself inside the home and sexually assaulted the victim.

The attacker was described as a 160-pound Hispanic male, standing between 5-feet and 5-foot-1, police said.

Anyone with information on the attack should call the Crime Tip Hotline at (847) 506-6024, or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (847) 590-7867. Tips are anonymous and may include a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.