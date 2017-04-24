Police search for vehicle involved in fatal Woodstock hit-and-run

Police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 43-year-old man last month in northwest suburban Woodstock.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. on March 30 when Daniel P. Anderson was struck by a vehicle that drove off afterwards at the intersection of Route 14 and Lake Shore Drive, according to Woodstock police.

Anderson was taken to Centegra Memorial Medical Center in Woodstock where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.

Autopsy results showed Anderson died from blunt force trauma to his head and abdomen, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Just before the crash, Woodstock police received a report of a male matching Anderson’s description walking east in the middle of the westbound lane of Route 14, police said.

Police said Monday that they are looking for a small, red car of an unknown make and model in connection with the crash.

Witnesses at the scene initially described the vehicle as medium- to dark-colored truck, possibly a pickup, that could have had a lighting system on the roof.

After the crash, the driver continued west on Route 14 toward Route 47.

The crash was being investigated by the Major Crash Assistance Team. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call Woodstock police at (815) 338-2131.