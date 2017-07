Police search for vehicle stolen on Near West Side

Police are searching for a vehicle stolen early Monday on the Near West Side.

About 12:10 a.m., a 32-year-old man left his vehicle “momentarily unattended with the engine running” in the 300 block of West Jackson, according to Chicago Police.

A male suspect jumped in the vehicle and sped away, police said. No injuries were reported.

Area Central detectives were investigating.