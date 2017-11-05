Police search for vehicle that struck pedestrian in West Elsdon

Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian critically injured last month in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 10:45 p.m. April 19, a 28-year-old man was crossing the street at 5408 S. Pulaski Road when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV, according to Chicago Police. He suffered critical injuries.

The vehicle was described as a mid-sized Honda CR-V, possibly black in color, police said. It was last seen driving north on Pulaski toward 54th Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.