Police searching for 17-year-old boy missing from Evanston since July

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who went missing in July from north suburban Evanston.

Jackson J. Monte went missing July 28 from his home in the 1800 block of Laurel Avenue, according to a statement from Evanston police.

Monte has previously been reported as missing and located in Evanston and Chicago, police said. There is no known destination that he frequents, but detectives have had reports of him playing basketball in Twiggs Park, 1901 Simpson St.

Monte is described as a 5-foot-11, 160-pound black boy with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Evanston Police Department at (847) 866-5000 and ask for the juvenile detectives bureau or use Text-A-Tip at CRIMES (274637) and enter EPDTIP in the message line.