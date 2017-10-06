Police searching for armed North Aurora convenience store robber

Police are searching for a person who robbed a convenience store on Tuesday in west suburban North Aurora.

Officers responded at 5:32 p.m. to a call of an armed robbery at a store in the first block of South Lincolnway, according to North Aurora police.

A male had entered the store and walked around for a few minutes, striking up a short conversation with the clerk before leaving. He then returned a minute later with a gun and demanded cash, police said.

He then ran away east toward the Fox River, police said.

The robber is described as a white or Hispanic male with a slender build and full beard, police said. He was wearing a white or gray hooded Nike sweatshirt, a white Chicago Blackhawks hat, dark sunglasses, dark jeans and a glove on his right hand.

He also had a tattoo or writing on his left hand or wrist, and brandished a black semi-automatic pistol with a plastic bag over the barrel, police said.

Anyone with information should call (630) 897-8705, extension 610. Anyone who sees the suspect should dial 911.