Police searching for burglars targeting trailers at Cortland RV lot

Police are asking for information about a several recent burglaries at an RV lot in west suburban Cortland.

The burglaries to several camper trailers happened between May 26 and May 29 at Holiday Hour RV, 350 W. Lincoln Highway in Cortland, according to an alert from the DeKalb County sheriff’s office. In each incident, the burglars entered trailers and stole property.

Anyone with information about the burglaries, people involved or stolen property should call DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at (815) 895-3272 or email crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.

A reward of up to $1,000 in cash is being offered for information leading to an arrest, police said. Tipsters can remain anonymous.