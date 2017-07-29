Police searching for burglars who stole appliances from Gary home

Surveillance photos of burglars who broke into a home and stole appliances Tuesday afternoon in Gary. | Gary police

Police are searching for a team of burglars who broke into a home and stole appliances Tuesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The suspects burglarized a home at 3:07 p.m. in the 1000 block of Benton Street in Gary, Indiana, according to Gary police. After breaking into the home, the burglars stole a stove, hot water heater, washer and dryer.

Two or three people may be involved in the incident, police said. One male suspect was described as having a beard and a portion of his left arm amputated. Another male suspect was seen in surveillance photos wearing a white hat. The burglars may be involved in additional incidents in the area.

Anyone with information should call Sergeant Brian Farrow at (219) 881-7460 or (219) 577-7912.