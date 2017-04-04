Police searching for Far South Side arsonist

Police are searching for an arsonist responsible for at least eight fires in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

The teen used materials found in garbage cans and alleyways, including bulky refuse items and leaves, to ignite flames, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

In some cases the fires spread to garages, police said.

The fires happened:

• at 7:43 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 10600 block of South Calumet Avenue;

• at 8:09 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 10400 block of South Prairie Avenue;

• at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 10400 block of South Indiana Avenue;

• at 8:20 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue;

• at 9 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 10400 block of South Calumet Avenue;

• at 3:47 p.m. Mar. 8 in the 800 block of East 103rd Street;

• at 5:18 p.m. Mar. 8 in the 500 block of East 105th Street; and

• at 9:20 p.m. Mar. 8 in the 400 block of Eat 107th Street.

The suspect is described as a black teen with a slender build, wearing a black hoodie and blue pants, police said. He was last seen near the 10400 block of South Calumet Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact the Bureau of Detectives Arson Section at (312) 746-7618.