Police searching for man reported missing from Near West Side

Police are searching for a 57-year-old man who was was reported missing Monday afternoon from the Near West Side.

Michael Barrera was last seen about 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Harrison, according to Chicago Police. He was awaiting a liver transplant at Rush University Medical Center, and may be confused due to the medications he was taking.

Barrera is described as a 5-foot-9, 130-pound Hispanic man with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.