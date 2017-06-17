Police searching for man who broke into Noble Square home

Police are searching for a man who broke into a woman’s Noble Square home Wednesday after following her earlier the same day and peeping at her through her window.

The 27-year-old woman was walking about 12:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Blackhawk when she noticed a man following her, according to an alert from Chicago Police. After changing her route, she was able to temporarily elude the man.

After arriving at her home, the woman noticed the same man looking at her through her window, police said. She then left her apartment and told witnesses on the block, who chased the offender. Nevertheless, he was able to run away from the scene.

At 2 p.m., the woman told police the same man had returned and broken into her home through an unlocked window. After realizing he had broken in, the woman left her home and called out for help from witnesses on the block, but the man was once again able to run away, police said.

The offender was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot with a heavy build, short black hair and a light-to-medium complexion, police said. He was also described as possibly having a discoloration or pigmentation mark on his face.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.