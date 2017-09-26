Police searching for man who fired shots in Skokie

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who fired shots Tuesday evening in north suburban Skokie.

About 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Lawndale Avenue and Main Street, according to a statement from Skokie police.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who was last seen entering a dark sedan and leaving the area, police said. The suspect was described as a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The man who was shot at, a 21-year-old Skokie man, was uncooperative, police said. No injuries were reported.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation and officers are pursuing all investigative leads. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the Skokie Police Department 24-hour Crime Tip Hotline at (847) 933-TIPS.