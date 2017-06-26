Police searching for man who stole jewelry from Mount Prospect home

Police are continuing to investigate a Monday home invasion in northwest suburban Mount Prospect where a man stole jewelry from inside.

About 10 a.m, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Partridge Lane, according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

The two adults and two juveniles living in the home told officers a man knocked on the front door looking for someone, police said. The man was let into the house, took out a knife and demanded jewelry and money from the family.

He took several items of jewelry and then ran out of the house going east, police said. Officers and a canine unit searched the area for the man but were unable to locate him. No one was hurt during the invasion.

The offender is described as a 50-year-old white man between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, weighing about 220 pounds with black and gray facial hair, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Prospect Police Department’s Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can also be made at Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect at (847) 590-7867.