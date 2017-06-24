An elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen Friday afternoon has been reported missing from the Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Anthony Zlobnicki, 94, was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Kostner, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He may have traveled to Waukegan or Niles.
Zlobnicki is described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white man with a fair complexion, blue eyes and white hair, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8200.