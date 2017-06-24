Police searching for missing 94-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

An elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen Friday afternoon has been reported missing from the Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Anthony Zlobnicki, 94, was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Kostner, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He may have traveled to Waukegan or Niles.

Zlobnicki is described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white man with a fair complexion, blue eyes and white hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8200.