Police searching for northwest Indiana credit card fraudster

Police are searching for a male offender who used a fraudulent credit card earlier this month to withdraw cash at a bank in northwest Indiana. | Munster police

Police are searching for a person who used a cloned credit card earlier this month to withdraw cash at a bank in northwest Indiana.

On May 6, a male suspect used a cloned credit card to obtain a cash advance at a PNC Bank branch at 9175 Calumet Ave. in Munster, Indiana, according to Munster police.

Anyone with information should call Detective Tim Nosich at (219) 836-6658 or email him at tnosich@munster.org. Anonymous callers can also leave a tip at (219) 836-1010.