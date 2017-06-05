Police: Robbers tied up employees in Peotone hold-up

Police are searching for three males who robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint Wednesday in south suburban Peotone. | Peotone police

Police are searching for three people who robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon in far south suburban Peotone.

At 1:06 p.m., the robbers walked into the Verizon Wireless store at 600 Governors Highway and one of the males pulled out a revolver, demanding cellphones and cash, according to Peotone police.

The robbers left the store with a large bag filled with cellphones and other merchandise after binding employees with duct tape and striking them several times in the face, police said.

A description of the vehicle used in the robbery was not immediately available, but a dark blue compact car involved in a “suspicious incident” Tuesday night at the same store may be related to Wednesday’s robbery, police said. That car was described as possibly being a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze.

Anyone with information should call Peotone police at (708) 258-3003.