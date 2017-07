Police searching for woman, 19, reported missing from Rogers Park

Police are searching for a 19-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Hser Paw was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of West Albion, according to an alert from Chicago Police. Her native language is Korean, and she speaks only limited English.

Paw is described as a 5-foot-1, 105-pound black Asian woman with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.