Police seek details after house shot in Montgomery

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot at a house early Wednesday in west suburban Montgomery.

A house in the 1700 block of Sandstone Parkway in Montgomery was struck by four bullets just after midnight, according to a statement from Montgomery police. No one was injured, but police do not believe it was a random shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to call police at (331) 212-9058 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward if they lead to arrests.