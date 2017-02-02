Police seek help in identifying woman found in Lake View

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman found near Belmont and Broadway. | Chicago Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman found Thursday afternoon in Lake View.

The woman, between 40 and 60 years old, was found about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont and Broadway, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as 5-foot-7 Caucasian woman between 150 and 160 pounds with gray hair, police said. She was found wearing a cream hat, black coat, cream sweater and brown suede boots.

Anyone with information should contact Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.