Police seek info on man’s death in Elgin parking lot

Police are asking for the public’s help as they try to find out what led to a man’s death in the parking lot of an Elgin industrial company early Saturday in the northwest suburb.

At 1:54 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of Jansen Farm Drive, where a 36-year-old man was found bleeding, according to a statement from Elgin police.

He was taken to Sherman Hospital, where he died, police said. Authorities withheld his name pending family notification.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 289-2700. Tips can be left anonymously at (847) 695-4195, or by texting 847-411 with “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the message.