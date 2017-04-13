Police seek information about South Chicago robbery

Police are looking for information about the armed robbery of a 61-year-old man Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The victim was walking his dog in the 9100 block of South Baltimore about 6:45 a.m. when a teenager asked him for a dollar, according to Chicago Police.

When the man took out his wallet, the teenager pulled out a handgun and demanded the wallet, then ran away, police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described a black male between 17 and 20, dressed in dark clothing, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.