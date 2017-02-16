Police seek man in attempted North Side carjacking

Police are looking for a man who tried carjacking a woman on Wednesday in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the North Side.

The woman was in her care about 2:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when the man approached her, opened the driver’s side door and tried to get inside by grabbing her by the chest and forcefully pushing her down, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was able to fight him off of her and push him out of the vehicle, police said. The man then ran west on Chicago Avenue.

He was described as a 25- to 30-year-old black man with medium complexion and a medium build, according to police. He was wearing dark, white-washed jeans and a dark-gray, hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312_ 747-8380.