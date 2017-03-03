Police seek man who exposed himself to girl, 13, in Bridgeport

A man exposed and touched himself in front of a 13-year-old girl on Monday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:20 p.m., the girl was walking in the 500 block of West 31st Street when the man drove up, began talking to her and exposed himself, according to Chicago Police. He then began to touch himself.

He was described as a 25- to 35-year-old Hispanic man with dark complexion and marks on his face, police said. He spoke with a heavy accent and drove a newer model, black, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.