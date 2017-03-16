Police seek suspect in Aurora cellphone store robbery

Police are looking for a person suspected of robbing a cellphone store last month in west suburban Aurora.

The suspect entered the store about 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the 1500 block of Butterfield Road in Aurora, according to a statement from Aurora police. He stole two iPhones from a display and then pushed an employee when she tried to stop him.

The employee, a 27-year-old woman, called police after the man ran out of the store, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet and weighing 170-190 pounds, according to police. He had a goatee and a mustache and was wearing an orange construction vest, a white construction helmet and dark sunglasses. He was last seen running westbound away from the store.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.