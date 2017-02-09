Police seek suspect in Aurora vehicle burglary

Authorities are looking for a man and a black Kia Sorento SUV wanted in connection with a July vehicle burglary in Aurora. | Aurora police

Police in west suburban Aurora have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary in July.

The burglary happened about 7:20 p.m. on July 27 in the 800 block of Lakewood Place, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Police have released photos of a man and a black Kia Sorento SUV that were spotted near the burglarized vehicle. The license plate on the Kia was reported stolen from another rjurisdiction.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.