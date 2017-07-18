Police seek suspect who fatally shot 60-year-old Marine veteran

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect who shot and killed a 60-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran during an attempted robbery early Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Robert Sharpe was walking on the sidewalk at 4:55 a.m. in the 400 block of North Kedzie to go to dialysis treatment for diabetes when an armed male confronted him and demanded his money, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sharpe refused to give up his wallet, and the suspect shot him in the left shoulder before running away east on Franklin, authorities said.

Sharpe, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:43 a.m., authorities said. Police said he was a Marine veteran.

The suspect was described as a black male between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot with a medium complexion, police said. He was wearing a white half mask with red on it, and was armed with a chrome-plated revolver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.